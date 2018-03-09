Industrial site in Lexington sells for $1.7 million

Richland County
29016
265 Charter Oaks Drive from Mungo Homes, Inc. to Marisol Harkness $249,000
110 Upper Wing Trail from Mungo Homes, Inc. to Michael T. Anderson and Heidi R. McKinley $358,689
82 Summer Brook Court from Jason Phillip Stewart to Maria E. Lee $159,000
10 Brentsmill Circle from Fortress Homes, LLC to Delton B. Woodard $286,400
129 Cart Way from Rhonda Petoskey f/k/a Rhonda H. Rowell to Christopher C. Smith $144,000
1062 Allendale Road from Fortress Homes, LLC to Lisa B. Reeves and John F. Reeves $206,450
408 Apple Branch Court from William C. Huff and Linda K. Huff to Toni L. Ouden $183,900
336 Glenn Village Circle from Mungo Homes, Inc. to Mark Bradford Pszenny and Margaret Anne Pszenny $335,492
211 Chestnut Wren Road from Mungo Homes, Inc. to William D. Owen and Linda S. Owen $265,000
2818 Wildflower Road from Rebecca A. Riley to Christopher Snipes and Rochel Hudson-Snipes $250,000
241 N. High Duck Trail from Four Roses, LLC to Alvin B. Javier $152,000
64 Oakvale Court from Beach Property Investment & Management, LLC a/k/a BPIM, LLC to Rebecca L. Griffith $155,000
29036
101 Pebble Creek Road from Grizz Group, LLC to Christopher Ryan Smith and Katherine Marie W. Smith $270,000
330 Renoir Lane from Mungo Homes, Inc. to Earl F. Brissette and Sharon L. Brissette $274,940
29045
227 Liberty Ridge Drive from Mungo Homes, Inc. to George Sanchez Cabrera, Jr. and Michelle Marie Rodriguez $221,948
260 Liberty Ridge Drive from Mungo Homes, Inc. to Tanya A. Taylor and Jessica Grace Taylor $186,264
328 Longfellows Lane from Camp Properties, Inc. to Joshua Nicholas Martin and Sidney Nicole Grkman $169,900
1120 Blackberry Road from Gary L. Wolfer to Christopher D. Roberts $145,000
29063
260 Gallantry Drive from William B. Bates and June M. Bates to Terryn L. Blalock and Pamela B. Blalock $520,000
1012 Chadford Road from Christie Duke f/k/a Christie S. Smith to Evon Yuhan Laferriere $123,000
202 Rolling Creek Circler from Doyle O. Bootle, Jr. and Nancy Bootle to Mary J. Surles and John D. Surles, Sr. $265,000
210 Garden Gate Lane from Donald E. Lovett to Phyllis Y. Mack $142,500
113 Glen Ridge Court from Gary Blaine McClellan, Jr. and Kristina Michelle McClellan to Joseph S. Corcoran and Cheryl A. Corcoran $195,000
512 Sweet Thorne Road from Dina Margalit to Matthew S. Nichols $135,000
637 Dutchmans Creek Trail from Bret A. Hazeltine and Amanda M. Hazeltine to American International Relocation Solutions, LLC $287,500
431 Coral Rose Drive from Fortress Homes, LLC to Jason L. Fields and Monica L. Fields $265,000
129 Kenwood Court from George T. Cook, Jr. to Christopher Howard Delavalle and Charlotte Singleton Delavalle $325,000
617 Ivy Green Lane from Susan S. Alvarez to Melanie F. Rollings $125,000
260 Bradstone Road from Laketa Guess and Kenyon Guess to Calvin J. Fields and Theeshia T. Gallman-Fields $164,900
255 Placid Drive from North Idaho Self Storage, LLC to Kenyon B. Guess and Laketa Y. Guess $265,000
29201
325 and 329 Whaley St. from Peter G. Currence to Kathy Wille $485,000
1324 Pulaski St., Unit A-311 from Three M Properties, LLC, Michael G. Barb, Philip F. Mubarak, Timothy Ward Michael and Lindsey Michael to Joseph Michael Bertram and Allison McNeill Bertram $255,000
337 Heyward St. from John Michael Jude Kiphart to James Tracy Brown $182,500
29203
711 Isaac St. from Estate of Bessie M. Thomas to Curtis L. Byrd $110,660
3815 Margrave Road from Timothy Peters to Elizabeth Robeson $135,000
6401 Easter St. from JAR Homes, LLC to Dudley K. Newell $130,000
29204
2416 Glenwood Road from Elizabeth B. Narr a/k/a Ruth Elizabeth B. Smith and Valerie Kim Smith to Carlton R. Herring, Melissa M. Herring and Katherine Victoria Herring $117,900
1225 Sherwood Road from Robert William Rowe and Jacqueline Rowe to Julie T. Hicks and Robert D. Hicks $515,000
5 Vera Circle from Joseph L. Chambers and Tina D. Chambers to Matthew A. Long and Allyson M. Ours $195,000
3813 Linbrook Drive from Nikolay P. Yablonovskiy and Tatyana N. Yablonovskaya to Amanda N. Pittman $175,000
29205
619 King St., Unit 201 from Albert Dozier and Shuri Dozier to James T. Russell, Jr. and Eleanor Russell $137,500
2719 Lee St. from Lauren Edwards Liles f/k/a Lauren Nicholas Edwards to Kristl D. Tomlin and Hayden Tomlin $420,000
1218 Princeton St. from John G. Bane, III and Celia T. Bane to John Reaves McLeod $213,857
2734 Cypress St. from George R. Little and George Darby Little to James A. B. Gregg $235,000
123 Rosewood Hills Drive from The Housing Authority of the City of Columbia, South Carolina to Jacob Tinman $188,000
401 S. Waccamaw Avenue from Glenn L. Taylor and Kathy S. Taylor to Brian K. English $160,000
29209
6 Shaftesbury Lane from Prezzy’s Enterprises, LLC to Michael Joseph Paolino, Jr. and Kate Paolino $324,900
100 Hampton Crest Trail from Fulvio F. Valsecchi to Erin M. McElveen $360,000
149 Shannondale Court from Hugh W. Wilson and L. Roddey Wilson to Rachelle Lancaster $158,500
256 Vermillion Drive from Beth Dunlap f/k/a Beth S. Lloyd to Jerome Webb $136,500
845 Forest Park Road from Donald E. Gibson and Megan M. Gibson to Daniel R. Clark $127,000
314 Forest Green Drive from Tyler E. Anderson and Cristina Bess Anderson to Danielle E. Paton and Kimberly H. Patton $149,500
6 Routhland Court from Mungo Homes, Inc. to Carlos H. Solis Melendez $140,909
167 Preston Green Drive from Glenn E. Bell and Sonia R. Bell to Kathleen Farnsworth-Lebel $130,000
1086 Coatesdale Road from James O. Price and Judy L. Price to Christopher Flenniken $214,900
49 Round Table Court from Kim L. Jacobs to Silas Williams, Jr. $186,000
16 Castle Hall Court from Michael W. Helmly and Jennifer L. Helmly to Charlie Wooten and Lochlan Wooten $530,000
954 Hampton Hill Road from George Fisher and Maria E. Fisher to Keswick Asset Management II, LLC $265,000
165 Preston Green Drive from Antoine J. Jackson a/k/a Anti to Brittany M. Wilt $127,500
2213 Tuxedo Road from Silas J. Morant and Dorothy M. Morant to Austin Little $122,000
55 Hampton Springs Court from Scott E. Swanson and Erin E. Swanson to Elizabeth J. Eggebrecht $270,000
643 Byron Road from Scott Thorpe and Rachel L. Thorpe to Rebecca A. Riley $169,000
29210
116 Doris Court from Ryan Brady and Theresa L. Brady to Eh Kaw and Kpru Paw $140,000
240 Starlight Drive from Kelli M. Langley to Richard A. Sims $113,500
29212
133 Windstone Drive from Denise E. Moore n/k/a Denise E.M. Smith to Joshua M. Owens $116,500
13 Fairforest Court from Randall D. Bunce Irrevocable Trust to Brian Gibson $132,000
29223
424 Flora Drive from Linda W. Ruff to Marquette D. Boyd $152,000
202 Dove Park Road from Thalia F. Stephens and Amy E. Stephens to Thomas Landry and Mary-Ellen Landry $137,500
7802 Wessex Lane from NC RE Investments, LLC to Jacquelin L. Johnson $119,900
2805 Welch Road from Timothy Patrick Butterfield and Angela Marie Butterfield to Louis Lee Roth and Laura Gail Hammonds $155,000
1100 Enclave Way from ACT Capital, LLC to Thomas William Schultz $540,000
437 White Birch Circle from Mary Beaulieu to Melvin E. Wolff $225,000
3011 Aintree Drive from Estate of Paul D. Bolen to Bong-Soo Jeoung and Kimberly Marie Farmer $120,000
111 Tarpon Springs Road from Estate of Laverne Owens to Chauncey Kershaw and Thomasine Beasley $112,000
29229
27 Misty Morning Drive from Nhung T. Nguyen to Desmond T. Owens and Tiwatha N. Owens $138,000
3 Ashley Brook Court from MH1 Investments, Inc. to Chauncey Brace $149,999
202 Pine Bluff Road from Kesha N. Hawkins to Rex Residential Property Owner, LLC $104,000
399 Fox Trot Drive from Marshall Johnson, Jr. and Tanya Johnson to Frankie Deloris King $126,900
825 Wing Stripe Court from Anthony Elmore to Ruben D. De La Cruz, Sr. and Ruben D. De La Cruz, Jr. $154,300
413 Alderston Way from Ora J. Thompson and Lawrence C. Thompson to Delta Spellman $169,900
355 Marshdeer Way from Schlandria Y. Edwards to Charles D. Jones $122,000
245 Berkeley Ridge Drive from Edward William Facteau, III and Jennifer Marie Facteau to Robert Chaney $235,000
24 Founders Lake Court from Mawasi R. Anderson to Kimberly S. Cruel $122,900
116 Traditions Circle from Angela Robinson f/k/a Angela W. Williams to Norman P. Mills $206,500
10 Ixworth Green from Marvin W. Grubb, Jr. and Martha O. Grubb to Raul Thomas Duran and Jutta H. Duran $239,000
9 Valhalla Circle from Michael A. Switzer and Margaret K. Switzer to Eva Marie Gasperson and Kent Terrell Gasperson $205,000
105 Clearmeadow Drive from Eric J. Steinmann to Gregory A. Barton and Janquin A. Barton $169,900
274 Meadow Springs Drive from Mungo Homes, Inc. to Shawn Jermaine Hamilton and Shaunta G. Hamilton $213,882
600 Cottontail Court from Yolanda Murray to Jim Whitted $157,400
107 Oak Cove Drive from Kristina A. Chamberlain and Cheryl A. Chamberlain to Lisa Shelley and Justin Curtis Jackson $169,900
306 Markham Rise from Cedric T. Glasgow to Adrienne Nicole Prioleau $165,000
Lexington County
25054
1616 Lindler Drive from Bell Place, LLC to William B. Caldwell, IV and Melanie A. Caldwell $450,000
29006
300 Saluda Avenue from Quest Kilmon to William R. Reaume and Teresa T. R. Reaume $183,000
459 Payes Point from W. Richard Booth to Robert Vernon Ferrell $270,000
29033
1101 Karlaney Avenue from Eugene L. Ford and Kaye H. Ford to Caroline Page $168,000
102 Fernwood Circle from Susan Rackley to William Alex Senn $154,000
804 Oakland Avenue from Anna Lynn Scyphers and Thomas C. Scyphers to Robert A. Earnest and Kelsey R. Earnest $149,000
816 Holland Avenue from Ronald W. Callahan, Jr. to Caroline O. Haggard $165,000
208 Shadow Lane from Kristina M. Gagnon to Spencer Logan Hanes and Morgan G. Hanes $175,900
1119 Naples Avenue from Elmer E. Shealy Revocable Trust, Wallace H. Shealy, Trustee and Curren Rembert Craft, Jr. Life Estate to Amanda Rawl $160,000
29036
2357 Wessinger Road from Anthony W. Bernecky and Dana C. Bernecky to Ashley Dawn Bender and Scott Thomas Bender $325,000
104 Walkbridge Way from Scott Carney to Benny Wayne Arnold and Donna Burdette $142,000
208 Eagle Pointe Drive from Marcellous E. Doucet and Michelle Doucet to Jessica L. Ptaszenski $167,000
113 Lazy Creek Point from David M. Nishtick and Sharon Nishtick to Freddy M. Figueroa and Kenna L. Figueroa $632,500
41 Southwoode Circle from Gaywinard Spratlin to Joyce H. Oates $155,000
21 Bickley Manor Court from D.R. Horton, Inc. to Theresa Y. Storr $199,195
103 Water Links Drive from Christopher Voso and Deborah Voso to Sameer P. Poules and Carrie S. Poules $415,000
207 A East Boundary St. from Stanley R. Folk, Judy P. Folk and Isabell R. Protheroe to Laura R. Hancock $121,000
925 Sugar Mill Road from Edward H. Yarborough, III to Moore Greenwood Associates, LLC $400,000
128 Night Harbor Drive from Earl F. Brissette and Sharon L. Brissette to David Joshua Swearer and Amanda Lorraine Swearer $290,000
164 Hunter Drive from 164 Hunter, LLC to Steven Holiday and Diane M. Holiday $390,000
151 Firebridge Drive from Fred Stephen Darnell and Lauren J. Darnell to Colby Thomas Filler $135,000
29053
314 Logan Way from Mungo Homes, Inc. to Kintae R. Allen $147,614
29054
213 Hayride Road from New Day Homes, LLC to Ronald E. Wilson $165,000
361 Roy Steele Road from Kathleen Farnsworth-Lebel to Carter Davis Shealy $130,000
224 Jeter Road from John E. Dukate and Nancy Dukate to Jonathan G. Bedenbaugh and Katie J. Bedenbaugh $230,000
122 Canvasback Road from Bret A. Kesselring and Debra K. Kesselring to Lisa G. Hansen $457,500
2358 Shulls Ford Road from Huey Shane Hurley and Karina Marie Hurley to Kalman J. Gondor $498,750
29063
5 Paddock Chase Court from Jones Properties of Irmo, LLC to Jennifer K. Jansen $133,000
29070
940 Wildwood Circle from George Ronnie Grubbs to Elizabeth Bagnal $125,000
233 McKade Lane from Frances B. Price n/k/a Frances Bickley to Patrick M. Ward and Dara H. Ward $173,900
29072
130 Hobcaw Drive from Essex Homes Southeast, Inc. to Angela M. Peterson $344,240
361 Southberry Way from New Start Homes, LLC to Alina Merwin $217,900
132 Garden Gate Way from McGuinn Homes, LLC to Wilson T. Pardue $274,900
369 Drooping Leaf Road from Herbert R. McElvain to Katherine M. Sams and Austin C. Sams $139,500
111 Flutter Drive from Lifestone Homes, LLC to Christian D. Garcia Jimennez $214,900
230 Tarrington Circle from Robert B. Porter to Joshua K. Hyder and Monica Hyder $185,000
236 Bonhomme Circle from Brandon Gabbott and Marguerite Baggott to Robert Allan Martin and Kimberly Doylene Martin $150,000
516 Madison Park Drive from Mungo Homes, Inc. to Rao Kuchibhotla and Satya Mukkavilli $263,786
628 River Falls Lane from Mungo Homes, Inc. to Tyler A. Lyerly and Amy C. Lyerly $274,900
131 Carriage Hill Drive from Corey Ann Lacy to Daniel Edward Bradley and Jessica Cruz Bradley $378,000
208 Industrial Drive from ROHO, LLC to ACC Properties 2, LLC $1,700,000
410 Garden Arbor Lane from Alfred M. Paglia and Deborah P. Pagila to Jo Ann Hall Helms $134,500
436 Richmond Farm Court from Robert E. Harrison and Susan M. Harrison to Richard Fleming and Linda Fleming $199,000
115 Cumberland Drive from Carol Ann S. Long f/k/a Carol S. Jennings to David T. Longstreet and Karen B. Longstreet $134,900
111 Greenside Drive from Donna B. Barnhurst to Joseph A. Gosnell and Sandra C. Gosnell $232,641
108 Barnacle Point from Roland R. Craft, III and Leann M. Craft to Kenneth L. Eubanks and Kelli H. Eubanks $585,000
714 Gasque Court from Daniel S. Trotter and Meredith N. Trotter to Jongy S. Shahbahrami $309,000
120 Westbrook Way from Steven Jones, Jr. and Christina Jones to Adam M. Taylor and Meghan K. Taylor $173,000
125 Autumn Stroll from Robert L. Nelson, III to Carolyn Janisch $163,500
536 Ariel Circle from Mungo Homes, Inc. to Benjamin Shealy and Brittany N. Jordan $219,900
202 Wyndotte Court from Troy L. Dubose to Stephen Craig Zagorski $129,000
569 Plymouth Pass Drive from Alex Lakin George and Wanda J. George to Kathleen Chambers $277,000
611 Ventura Lane from NVR, Inc. to Odianosen Ejianreh and Kimberly Ejianreh $164,990
221 Clearbrook Circle from NVR, Inc. to Zachary Roberts and Rachel Roberts $236,320
732 Ball Park Road from Jason A. Gillespy to Austin C. Ormond $161,000
354 Charter Oak Court from Kellis Joint Venture, LLC to Taylor Watters and Heather Watters $158,500
7.704 acres, Rawl Road from Carroll M. Smith to Terry J. Macott $257,000
220 Pilgrim Drive from Shannon Tidwell-Solomon to David L. Bennett and Lorri K. Bennett $415,000
216 Grey Oaks Court from D.R. Horton - Crown, LLC to Aubrey Lynn Dooley $226,505
200 Sailing Court from Herbert L. Wise to Joseph L. Molnar and Donna M. Molnar $250,000
353 Cabana Way from Great Southern Homes, Inc. to David W. Zeagler $340,000
521 Pinnacle Lane from Great Southern Homes, Inc. to Robert E. Harrison and Susan M. Harrison $256,281
534 Hopscotch Lane from McGuinn Homes, LLC to Sara Harran $226,000
446 Hosta Lane from D.R. Horton, Inc. to Diane Jean Cok $262,000
775 Parkburst Lane from Natalie C. Tarrant to John B. Murray, III $122,000
826 Bentley Drive from Matthew Klosterman to Zachry Avery and Delilah Avery $138,900
131 Linden Way from John R. Shutte and Sarah Suanne Schutte to Lisa Marie Brooks $210,500
214 White Oleander Drive from D.R. Horton, Inc. to Abigail L. Armstrong $275,980
130 John Drayton Court from D.R. Horton, Inc. to Marcus Lee Stevens $502,691
319 Turners Court from Essex Homes Southeast, Inc. to Huety S. Hurley and Karina M. Hurley $450,000
233 Oakpointe Drive from Brandon R. Gee and Ashley W. Smith n/k/a Ashley Smith Gee to Logan Ramsey Burgess $130,000
190 Hunters Ridge Drive from Jonathan Sherwood and Brittany Sherwood to Michael C. Green and Victoria U. Green $175,000
131 Hobeaw Drive from Essex Homes Southeast, Inc. to Melody Franks $294,242
517 Queens Court from David N. Dunnagan and Melanie B. Dunnagan to Justin Fleming and Anna P. Fleming $280,000
118 Leaning Pine Trail from James and Jessica D. Hardee to Debra Kay Kesselring, Ariann Page Oliver and Christopher Michael Oliver $225,000
29073
117 Ridgehill Drive from Ramon G. Esccobedo and Celia Escobedo to Ron E. Hendriks $154,000
311 Riglaw Circle from Brandon W. P. Bennett and Keri H. Bennett to Latista M. Felder $167,500
2023 Bliss Lane from Mungo Homes, Inc. to Denise Sturkie Knight and Stephen Knight $222,399
534 Deertrack Run from Essex Homes Southeast, Inc. to Jason Demetrius Hipps $176,900
1044 Old Orangeburg Road from Henry A. Jennings and Judith A. Jennings to Ginger D. Macaulay $195,000
354 Cape Jasmine Way from Aaron Bartfield to Karl H. Bennett $149,000
120 Penny Lane from James R. McDougall and Jenny B. MacDougall to Anthony J. Szupka, Jr. and Savannah K. Szupka $117,000
421 Melodybrook Court from Essex Homes Southeast, Inc. to Gilbert Anthony Castro and Anna Marie Castro $201,281
1179, 1129 Kenneth Drive & Sandy Springs Lane from Thomas E. Sox, Jr. to Carolina Property Solutions, LLC $105,000
142 Youpon Drive from John W. Viano, Sr. to Andrea Lynne Holaday $129,900
547 Walking Lane from Great Southern Homes, Inc. to Trevor C. Conner and Sean C. Conner $230,000
316 Baneberry Lane from Kevin R. Wates and Amanda L. Wates to Curtis Nicholas $209,000
815 Wren Road from Robert G. Lee, Jr. and Debra L. Lee to David M. Burton $161,000
350 Tannery Way from Mungo Homes, Inc. to Seth Thomas Bates and Annette Sue Bates $270,687
659 Twisted Oak Court from D.R. Horton, Inc. to James Turner $200,000
190 Sunny View Lane from Essex Homes Southeast, Inc. to Michael E. Erni and Teresa M. Erni $185,825
425 Melodybrook Court from Essex Homes Southeast, Inc. to Julie Rizalde and Vicente Rizalde $193,116
570 Silverbell Court from Mungo Homes, Inc. to Anthony Otto Hanks and Melodie Graham Hanks $196,748
513 Charles Court from Robert D. Hicks and Julie T. Hicks to Kyle M. Clampitt and Kathryn S. Clampitt $580,000
137 June Drive from Pavel Zheltov to David Eugene Mosteller and Connie Lucille Mosteller $125,000
135 Meadow Saffron Drive from David G. Deloache to Douglas Raymond Watt, Jr. and Elizabeth L. Watt $187,500
160 Bridleridge Road from Stephen C. Weymouth to Justin H. Hutto and Haley M. Hutto $136,000
507 Silverbell Court from Mungo Homes, Inc. to Frances Bickley $210,440
116 Cleyera Drive from Thirumalagovindaraj G. Cuttari to Anthony Thomas Jordan and Courtney Lynn Jordan $120,000
239 Chisolm Circle from Christopher W. Gibbons to Phillip Todd and Tamara Watson $140,000
346 Tannery Way from Mungo Homes, Inc. to William Daniel Drake and Jessica Drake $233,752
566 Silverbell Court from Mungo Homes, Inc. to Peter D. Lehmkuhl and Kenyetta Nacole Lehmkuhl $253,898
322 Carson Court from McGuinn Homes, LLC to Brittney S. Clinkscales $154,000
213 Crown Point Road from Guy A. Smith and Pamela J. Smith to Stephen Weymouth and Abbie Weymouth $188,000
436 Reedy River Court from D.R. Horton - Crown, LLC to Wesley T. Klimt and Barbara S. Klimt $250,000
427 Finch Lane from Essex Homes Southeast, Inc. to Martina A. Walch $149,500
138 Cape Jasmine Way from Catherine J. De Montbrun to Christy Ann O’Byrne $145,000
105 Sandbrier Court from Ross M. Furtick, II and Virginia A. Furtick to John Gregory King and Lakhina L. King $167,770
226 Overhill Court from Sarah M. Nowack and Bradleu Nowack to Robert Max Morgan and Tonya Dubose Morgan $265,000
1369 Knotts Haven Loop from Donna Lynn Gustafson to Brian P. Orazen $225,000
29160
2559 Pine Plain Road from Haley M. Hutto to Joseph H. Davis $120,000
29169
2024 Chipmunk Lane from McGuinn Homes, LLC to Dominique L. Sawyer $166,788
2004 Chipmunk Lane from McGuinn Homes, LLC to Dustin J. Bunt $157,900
347 Epting St. from Andrew Lee Carroll to Gena Marie Garcia Castro and Oliver Garcia Castro $111,500
129 Weeping Oak Lane from Mungo Homes, Inc. to Michelle N. Perez $145,959
100 Saluda View Court from Shirley H. Mabry to Edgar Lee McPherson, III and Catherine C. McPherson $263,000
1520 Platt Springs Road from Charles R. Stepp and Robert C. Strepp to Eli Capital, LLC $140,000
206 Sandel Lane from Laurie A. Cummings f/k/a Laurie A. Baggott to Sarah C. Snedecor $135,000
125 Brewer’s Oak Lane from Mungo Homes, Inc. to Kyle M. Koch $173,834
113 Weeping Oak Lane from Mungo Homes, Inc. to Jacob Mellow $163,938
2412 Leaphart Road from Harry V. Freeman and Gloria L. Freeman to Cynthia Diane Henderson $225,000
106 Shumare Oak Court from Kilian B. Hentges n/k/a Kilian Hentges Perdue to Silas Daniel Rubinson $150,000
2809 Hebron Drive from Thomas S. Bradley and Geneva A. Bradley Family Trust to Claude R. Drafts, Jr. $219,000
29170
172 Whispering Glenn Circle from Laura S. McMahan to Garvin Jackson, Jr. $132,000
475 Henslowe Lane from Travis Sams and Heather Sams to Dwayne J. White, Sr. and Denise White $237,900
133 Montclaire Circle from Tiffany R. McKinnon to Darrien Reid $127,500
131 Turnfield Drive from Tamika Major to Jon Keith Innes $186,000
3113 Corral Lane from Cathleen Bradberry to Laura B. Alexander $109,000
110 Hunters Mill Lane from Palmetto Residential Rentals, LLC to Rennie Kato Arnold $140,000
657 Main St. from Wilford T. Smith, Jr. and Paul Rex Outlaw to L D Walker Transmission, LLC $495,000
150 St. George Road from Great Southern Homes, Inc. to Victoria Eileen Pfaff $147,861
459 Henslowe Lane from Chadwick Brandon Hawkins and Elizabeth Mosely-Hawkins to Elizabeth Daldrup and Jason Daldrup $230,000
121 Wayside Drive from Lynn Card and Ruth A. Card to Jeffrey R. Reid, Sr. and Page M. Reid $190,000
199 Hunters Mill Drive from Vicha Christopher A. Voravudhi to Alexis D. Cunliffe $135,000
29172
619 Pine Branch Lane from Great Southern Homes, Inc. to Susane G. Bloomfield $176,000
145 Lynn St. from Nicole A. Price and Tristan A. Price to Thomas C. Scyphers and Anna Scyphers $130,000
459 Summer Creek Drive from Essex Homes Southeast, Inc. to Christopher K. Baker $173,561
635 Pine Branch Lane from Essex Homes Southeast, Inc. to Warren Smith and Miriam C. Smith $168,000
29210
621 Woodland Hills from Elaine G. Thompson n/k/a Elaine G. Moses to Emiliano Stokes $172,000
701 Fairway Lane from William H. Davis, Jr. to Alvin Basiliere and Dennisse Basiliere $100,000
312 Stepney Court from David Wayne Schimsa and Marthalyn Barham Schimsa to Emily Alice Lipscome $140,000
29212
313 Berlandier Lane from Fortress Homes, LL to Christopher Wingate and Chanda Wingate $319,900
308 Tyler Hill Court from Timothy B. O’Neal and Ashley C. O’Neal to Cordero Family Revocable Living Trust $149,900
1408 Brookview Road from Reginald Bruce and Helen T. Bruce to Leah N. Chilton $154,000
1608 Shortstream Road from Pearl L. Kirkwood a/k/a Pearl Kirkwood to Mandi B. Walters $115,000
207 Newpark Place from Bill Paleen to Tanisha N. Stewart $182,500
243 Regatta Road from Great Southern Homes, Inc. to Samantha Cox Zaranec $774,751
112 Cranewater Drive from Lara M. Brazell and Christopher A. Brazell to Adam E. Sokol and Kristy L. Sokol $125,000
302 Irvine Court from Carolyn Andrea Abercrombie to Tawanda Matrish Cade and Jeffrey Cade $123,000
1710 Quail Valley E. from Dennis A. Parker to Malik Shamal $174,900
412 Kayak Court from Lisa M. Prill n/k/a Lisa M. Hollis to Anne Marie Bradley $124,900
407 Myton Road from Evelyn T. Price to Mark Stevens and Raylene Ewing $167,500
152 Cannon Dale Road from Estate of Rose B. Neighbor to Edward Baisden $143,000
245 Mariners Row from Thomas W. Hinson and Bonnie J. Hinson to Albert Neill Cameron, Jr. and Jill Young Cameron $154,000
Kershaw County
29020
13 Bomburgh Road from C and C Builders of Columbia, Inc. to Michael David Wills $177,077
68 Belmont Drive from Keith W. Palaka and Courtney L. Palaka to John D. Josey $148,000
5004 Liberty Hill Road from Daniel R. Sisk and Michelle C. Sisk to Amanda Cobb Joyner $132,500
352 Rapid Run from Michael Horlbeck and Nathalie C. Horlbeck to Alec M. Hoven and Kori E. Hoven $184,000
1110 Little St. from BSL Sandwich Shop, LLC to Eleven Ten, LLC $122,000
79 Colony Drive from West Lane Company, L.P. to Jonathan T. Murphy and August Savannah-Lee Murphy $142,500
1296 Cantey Hill Lane from Double N, Inc. to Richard S. Patton and Cynthia C. Patton $284,900
20 Estate Place from Great Southern Homes, Inc. to Michael G. Horlbeck $354,174
29045
36 Kathwood Lane from James W. Nickols to Renata G. Autrey $192,000
94 Lillie Lane from Great Southern Homes, Inc. to James Rychcik and Jodi L. Rychcik $199,600
6 Lorna Court from Essex Homes Southeast, Inc. to Wade Williams and Felicia Williams $288,839
2449 Pierce Lane from White Pond Properties, LLC to Debra Bailey Spotts $126,500
29067
1553 Jones Road from Forked Creek Acres, LLC to Benjamin A. Brown $255,450
29078
63 Mauser Drive from Great Southern Homes, Inc. to Andrew H. Claypool and Amanda L. El-Sawaf $209,000
1443 Ridgeway Road from Harry Shannon, Jr. and Patricia Lee Shannon to Matthew K. Dial and Kristina B. Dial $189,900
21 Endicot Way from Chase Builders of Columbia, Inc. to Michael C. Joyner and Kelly A. Joyner $289,550
1000 Spring Drive from The Secretary of Veterans Affairs to Marion Livingston, Jr. $113,500
236 Chickadee Lane from James Gwyn Call to Lee Lambert $133,000
61 Hunting Creek Drive from Jeffrey L. Smith and Lori J. Smith to NEI Global Relocation Company $220,000
61 Hunting Creek Drive from NEI Global Relocation Company to Allen F. Stevens, Sr. and Drema L. Stevens $220,000
246 Wildwood Lane from Silver Canoe, LLC to Vermell Bennett $148,000
29128
604 Cantey Lane from Lee T. Boyd and James Blake Boyd, Jr. to Wesley M. Yarborough and Lansing C. Yarborough $535,000
29130
1576 Gingko Trail from Walter M. Reeder to Sharon White $210,000
Top real estate transfers
Top Five Richland County
1100 Enclave Way 29223 from ACT Capital, LLC to Thomas William Schultz $540,000
16 Castle Hall Court 29209 from Michael W. Helmly and Jennifer L. Helmly to Charlie Wooten and Lochlan Wooten $530,000
260 Gallantry Drive 29063 from William B. Bates and June M. Bates to Terryn L. Blalock and Pamela B. Blalock $520,000
1225 Sherwood Road 29204 from Robert William Rowe and Jacqueline Rowe to Julie T. Hicks and Robert D. Hicks $515,000
325 and 329 Whaley St. 29201 from Peter G. Currence to Kathy Wille $485,000
Top Five Lexington County
208 Industrial Drive 29072 from ROHO, LLC to ACC Properties 2, LLC $1,700,000
243 Regatta Road 29212 from Great Southern Homes, Inc. to Samantha Cox Zaranec $774,751
113 Lazy Creek Point 29036 from David M. Nishtick and Sharon Nishticfk to Freddy M. Figueroa and Kenna L. Figueroa $632,500
108 Barnacle Point 29072 from Roland R. Craft, III and Leann M. Craft to Kenneth L. Eubanks and Kelli H. Eubanks $585,000
513 Charles Court 29073 from Robert D. Hicks and Julie T. Hicks to Kyle M. Clampitt and Kathryn S. Clampitt $580,000
Top Five Kershaw County
604 Cantey Lane 29128 from Lee T. Boyd and James Blake Boyd, Jr. to Wesley M. Yarborough and Lansing C. Yarborough $535,000
20 Estate Place 29020 from Great Southern Homes, Inc. to Michael G. Horlbeck $354,174
21 Endicot Way 29078 from Chase Builders of Columbia, Inc. to Michael C. Joyner and Kelly A. Joyner $289,550
6 Lorna Court 29045 from Essex Homes Southeast, Inc. to Wade Williams and Felicia Williams $288,839
1296 Cantey Hill Lane 29020 from Double N, Inc. to Richard S. Patton and Cynthia C. Patton $284,900
