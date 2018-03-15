Bi-Lo, Harveys parent company closing 94 stores, including 19 South Carolina locations

The parent company for Bi-Lo and Harveys announced it is closing 94 "underperforming stores."
That includes 19 of its grocery stores located in South Carolina, three in Columbia.
The stores closing for good in Columbia include the Harveys located on Broad River Road, Decker Boulevard and North Main Street.
In November 2016, these three stores were converted from Bi-Lo to Harveys.
Other South Carolina locations that will be closed to help Southeastern Grocers reduce debt include locations in Anderson, Bamberg, Barnwell, Clemson, Greenville, Greenwood, Ladson, Mount Pleasant, Mullins, Newberry, North Charleston, Seneca, Spartanburg, St. Matthews, Summerville and Warrenville.
Southeastern Grocers said in a statement Thursday that it is voluntarily filing bankruptcy to execute its restructuring. The company said it will continue to operate its other 582 “successful stores.”
"Taking this step was critical to our future and the long-term health of our business."
No date was given when the stores will close for good, but the company said it is their goal to emerge from this process within the next 90 days.
"This course of action enables us to continue writing the story for our company and our iconic, heritage banners in the Southeast,” President and CEO Anthony Hucker said in a news release.
