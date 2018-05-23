Tex-Mex restaurant closes in Columbia's Five Points district

Salsarita's Fresh Cantina, a fast-casual Tex-Mex restaurant chain, is closing its Five Points location.
Mike Sleming, one of the two remaining employees of the restaurant, said that he was told by a corporate representative on Tuesday that Wednesday, May 23, would be that location's last day of business. "Financial reasons" were cited for the closure.
Sleming and the employee have joined other Salsarita's locations in Columbia.
The spot at 2006 Devine St. was formerly the home to Qdoba Mexican Eats. Salsarita's has locations in West Columbia, Harbison, Killian Road, and in Lexington.
