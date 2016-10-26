Rooftop Pizza gets ready to open in former Moe’s Grapevine location

The building once home to Moe's Grapevine at 4478 Rosewood Drive will soon have new life breathed into it when it opens up as Rooftop Pizza Pub in early November.
Rooftop owner Gabe Williams told The State on Tuesday there are a few details to be completed within the next week before the restaurant opens. Williams signed a five-year lease from Columbia city councilman Moe Bouddourah in January, Bouddourah told The State earlier this year. Bouddourah closed the 10-year-old Moe's Grapevine in December after accepting a position as director of the University of South Carolina's McCutchen House dining facility located in the School of Hotel, Restaurant and Tourism Management.
Williams is no stranger to the restaurant business either. He and his mother, Jane Fishburne, previously operated Mojitos Cuban restaurant on Gervais Street and Salsa Cabana on Beltline Boulevard. Salsa Cabana closed following damage from Columbia’s 2015 October flooding. Mojitos closed from separate water damage issues in 2014.
Williams hired Jason Price, formerly with The Pizza Joint in Forest Acres, as Rooftop manager.
"We're currently making and eating a lot of different pizzas to decide which ones we like best for the menu," Price said.
