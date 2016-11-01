Charleston-based restaurant to open on Columbia's Main Street this month

East Bay Deli is set to open its first Midlands-area location in the Hub at Columbia apartment complex building at 1426 Main St. on Nov. 14.
The popular Charleston-based eatery secured a lease for the 4,100-square-foot space earlier this year.
"We are thrilled to finally be coming to the Columbia area," Jennifer Burgess, director of human resources for East Bay Deli, said in a news release following the lease signing. "We have been working with Newmark (Commercial Real Estate Co.) for quite a while to find the perfect spot for our first location (there) and to see this come together is really exciting."
First opened in 2001, East Bay Deli has five locations in the Charleston area and two franchise locations in Florence and North Myrtle Beach. East Bay Deli is a New York style deli with a Southern twist and has been voted Charleston’s best deli 13 years in a row. The Columbia location will offer breakfast, lunch and dinner as well as beer and wine. Online ordering, delivery and catering will be available at the Main Street location, as well as outdoor pet seating, according to East Bay’s website. Hours of operation are set for 7 a.m. to 9 p.m. with delivery hours set for 11 a.m. to 8:30 p.m.
