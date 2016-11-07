Trenholm Plaza to welcome lululemon this month

After three years of business at 2322 Devine St., high-end athletic apparel company lululemon athletica has closed up shop at its showroom location there and will reopen as a full store in its new home in Trenholm Plaza at 4840 Forest Drive on Nov. 18.
"(We) are so thrilled to be opening a full store in Columbia," lululemon athletica Southeast Area Community Strategist Helen McKeon told The State on Monday. "We have enjoyed introducing the city to the brand through the showroom over the past few years and the city is primed for a full store offering. Columbia is such an active city with so many influences elevating wellness in the city and we know we are ready to join this conversation in a powerful way."
Founded in Vancouver, Canada in 1998, lululemon athletica touts itself as, "a technical athletic apparel company for yoga, running, training and most other sweaty pursuits." The Trenholm Plaza location opens at 10 a.m. on Nov. 18.
