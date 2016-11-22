Shop Around

Specialty grocer coming to Irmo

High Point Centre at 800 Lake Murray Blvd. in Irmo will soon be getting a new "specialty grocer" according to Florida-based PEBB Enterprises who recently purchased the center.

A 62,000-square-foot retail center, High Point was formerly anchored by Piggly Wiggly. According to Colliers International, PEBB purchased the center with a vacancy rate of 90.4 percent for $4.2 million. The specialty grocer will occupy the 27,600-square-foot footprint of the Piggly Wiggly.

A PEBB spokesperson told The State the company is not ready to release the name of the grocer as of this time.

