Wine and craft cocktail bar to open in former Kelly’s location in Vista

The Vista location formerly home to Kelly’s Deli & Pub will soon be revived when Columbia native Ashley Garcia and her husband, Mo, open new wine and craft cocktail bar The Aristocrat there on March 30.
“We’ll have fine wine from various regions and craft cocktails that reflect the tastes of South Carolina,” Garcia told The State, comparing the bar’s atmosphere to a cross between the Rat Pack and The Great Gatsby. “We want to bring something unique to Columbia that no one else is doing.”
With seating for 70, the bar will also showcase local artists, offer weekly wine tastings and have live music from local musicians, said Garcia. There will also be a small menu consisting of sandwiches and appetizers, as well as cakes from local bakeries. The bar’s manager will be Jason Anderson, known as a restaurant and bar manager locally and in Charleston.
“It’s something we've talked about for a really long time and everything just aligned perfectly with the property opening up and Jason being available,” Garcia said.
The Aristocrat is located at 1001 Washington St. and, after a grand opening on Thursday, March 30, will be open Monday through Saturday at 4 p.m. for happy hour and remain open until 2 a.m.; closed Sundays.
