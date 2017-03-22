Long-time Colonial Life Boulevard business to relocate to Harbison

After more than 30 years in business at 1430 Colonial Life Blvd. across from Dutch Square, Havertys Furniture will relocate later this year to its new home at 234 Harbison Blvd. in the space recently vacated by FootAction.
Havertys has gutted the Harbison Boulevard space--which is located in front of buybuy Baby and just down from Pier 1 Imports--for a full renovation.
FootAction, in turn, has relocated across the street to 275 Harbison Blvd. in the shopping center that is home to Total Wine and David's Bridal.
An opening date for Havertys has not been announced yet.
