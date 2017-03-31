Poke Bros. Hawaiian style restaurant opens in Five Points

Columbus, Ohio-based Poke Bros. To Go “Fresh Fish Hawaiian Style” restaurant opens on Greene Street in Five Points on Saturday.
Recently, the restaurant opened its second restaurant in Columbus before locating a third restaurant in Columbia.
“With all the enthusiasm, we just couldn’t contain our poké bowls in Ohio alone,” Poke Bros. said in a statement. “The folks of Columbia, S.C., have been reaching out to us with excitement and we’re proud to be opening for business this Saturday, April 1, at 2009 Greene St. If you’re in Columbia, come on down and build your own poké bowl or try one of our signature poké bowls. You’ll be hooked immediately, we guarantee it.”
Poke Bros. describes itself as a fast casual restaurant serving poke, which is pronounced POH-KAY--a type of fish salad that originated in Hawaii and features cubed-cut raw fish mixed in a bowl with rice, veggies and toppings.
Poke Bros. is located at 2009 Greene St. No. 102.
Comments