Seven area ALDI stores to go through remodel

Seven area ALDI stores will soon be undergoing renovations as part of the company's nationwide plan to remodel and expand more than 1,300 stores by 2020.
In February, ALDI announced an aggressive $1.6 billion investment in its stores, with more than $8 million dedicated to enhancing stores in Columbia.
ALDI intends to remodel seven stores in Columbia and the surrounding metropolitan area, with a goal of completing all remodels by the end of 2018. According to a company spokesperson, the new ALDI store look includes more robust produce, dairy and bakery sections. Remodeled stores will also feature a modern design, open ceilings, natural lighting and environmentally-friendly building materials – such as recycled materials, energy-saving refrigeration and LED lighting.
The company recently remodeled its Sumter store which will reopen on Thursday, April 27.
