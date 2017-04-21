Seven area ALDI stores to go through remodel

facebook twitter email Share More Videos 3:52 What's happening to Aldi stores around the Midlands? Pause 1:04 Harper's Restaurant in Five Points closes 2:00 Tallulah now open in Columbia 0:33 Take a look at the USC recruiting room at 1801 Grille 1:31 Jose Leger recaps Fireflies' 2-0 loss to Lexington 1:12 Carriage horse 'Big John' trips during Charleston tour 1:12 A look at the Pop-up drive in theater coming to Columbia: FunFlicks Outdoor Movies Commercial 0:31 This online political ad draws ire of the pastor at Emanuel AME church 2:28 Get ready now for the August solar eclipse 0:36 Support shown for BC soccer coach Kevin Heise Share Video Video link: Select Embed code: Select

facebook

facebook twitter

twitter email

Aldi announced plans to remodel seven of its stores around the Midlands as part of a $1.6 billion nationwide plan. Here's a peek at what to expect.