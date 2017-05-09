Tuesday Morning will open a Harbison Boulevard location.
Shop Around

Tuesday Morning to replace Hancock Fabrics on Harbison

By Janet Jones Kendall

jjkendall@thestate.com

May 09, 2017 9:23 AM

Off-price domestic goods retailer Tuesday Morning is opening a location in the large, corner space formerly occupied by Hancock Fabrics in the Harbison Court shopping center at 266 Harbison Blvd.

Hancock Fabrics applied for Chapter 11 bankruptcy in February and, in April, closed all of its 185 locations nationwide.

No opening date has been set yet for Tuesday Morning, which operates two additional area locations--one at 4905 Forest Drive and one at 326 E. St. Andrews Rd. in the Clusters of Whitehall.

