Columbia City Jazz finds permanent home in Lexington

When Riverbanks Zoo began its most recent expansion, Columbia City Jazz looked to relocate from its home at 550 Rivermont Drive.
It soon found space at The Flex (formerly The Firm) fitness center at 100 Park Place in Lexington. After offering instruction there for the past two years, Columbia City Jazz decided the space worked so well that it purchased the building June 21 from Welsh Real Estate Holdings LLC for $1 million. The Flex will remain in its portion of the building, however.
“Columbia City Jazz is moving into the Flex — with us,” The Flex states on its Facebook page. “We will both be operating together out of The FLEX building. So no worries. ... We aren’t going anywhere.”
Burlington Coat Factory has signed a lease for nearly 45,000 square feet at Sandhill Station, an outparcel in Village at Sandhill. The building is under construction and is expected to be finished later this year, according to Colliers International. Two other Burlington Coat Factories are in the Columbia area: at 302 Bush River Road and at 7201 Two Notch Road in Columbia Place Mall.
