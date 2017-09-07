Shandon’s Finleaf Gallery permanently closing with final sale

After 17 years in business, Finleaf Gallery will permanently close its doors at 2323 Devine St. on Saturday.
Located in a historic Craftsman house in the heart of Shandon, the gallery originally opened as Finleaf Tea Arts, serving as Columbia’s exclusive seller of loose-leaf teas. The name Finleaf was a nod to Averyt’s family name, Finlay. Before long, Averyt began to add artisan items from her travels and transformed the shop into a gallery. However, Finleaf has always been known as more than a tea shop or an art gallery. Its unique, high-end women’s boutique of accessories and select clothing items and gifts have been popular items for some time. The shop even became known for being a favorite place for Columbia brides to register for gifts.
“It’s been fun,” owner Peg Averyt said in an announcement to her customers regarding the closing, which she confirmed to The State newspaper. “After 17 years Finleaf is closing. All of our wonderful customers and friends will be missed!”
The shop will have its final sale from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Saturday with 50 percent off all items.
For more information, contact Finleaf at 803-254-8327.
