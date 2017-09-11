Store your extra furniture--and your wine--at new Lexington storage facility

If you’re looking for a place to store that extra bedroom suite or a few bottles of your favorite Merlot or Chardonnay, a new business coming to Lexington will allow you do both.
Greensboro, N.C.-based Carroll Companies has purchased 1.62 acres at the corner of Augusta Road and Cedarcrest Drive in Lexington where the company has already broken ground on a Bee Safe Storage and Wine Cellar.
The lot was purchased for $625,000 according to NAI Avant, and is located just up the road from the Lexington County Main Library location at 5440 Augusta Rd.
Bee Safe locations include approximately 500 interior, climate-controlled storage units ranging in size from 5x5 feet to 10x30 feet, covered unloading zones and video surveillance.
But perhaps what makes Bee Safe unique is the fact that in addition to offering storage for items typically placed in storage facilities--extra furniture, personal items and documents--Bee Safe also offers a below-ground storage area with beverage lockers for wine storage. Those keypad coded door entry lockers are humidity and temperature-controlled and are even supported by a backup generator in the event of a power outage.
Bee Safe currently has four locations in North Carolina but the company lists nine more coming soon to the Carolinas. In addition to the Lexington location, the company is also opening two more South Carolina locations in Greer and Simpsonville.
