Thai restaurant coming to Lexington's Main Street

A new Thai restaurant is expected to open this month at 126 E. Main St. in the heart of Lexington.
Bodhi Thai Dining will open in just a few weeks and will serve lunch, a fine dining dinner and Sunday brunch. In Thai, Bodhi is translated as "enlightenment" or "wisdom."
"We aim to serve fresh, exquisite, and exotic cuisine that will bring you back again and again for a truly authentic experience," reads a statement on the restaurant's website. "Our Modern Thai styling comes from years of cooking experience and creativity, in this industry, both locally and abroad."
Head chef of the restaurant is Nivit Tipvaree, a native of Nakhon Sawan, Thailand. Tipvaree studied hotel, restaurant and tourism management at the University of South Carolina and later changed his focus from the service side of the industry to the kitchen. Tipvaree graduated from the International Culinary School of the Art Institute of Charlotte in North Carolina. Tipvaree claims his expertise is as a Thai, sushi and French culinary chef.
No specific open date has been announced yet but hours of operation are set for 10 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. for Sunday brunch and 11 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. for lunch Monday through Saturday. Dinner will be 5 p.m. to 10 p.m. on Monday through Thursday and 5 p.m. to 10:30 p.m. Friday and Saturday.
For more information, visit https://www.facebook.com/bodhithaidininglex/.
