Cafe Strudel is coming to Lexington

Trip and Marila Turbyfill plan to open their second Cafe Strudel restaurant early next year in the former Kovachi's Restaurant at 309 S. Lake Drive in Lexington.
The original Cafe Strudel opened 20 years ago on State Street in Lexington. Famous for its “hangover hashbrowns,” the restaurant also serves hot and cold sandwiches and wraps as well as Southern specialties like shrimp and grits and more.
"We had always had an interest in opening a location in Lexington," Trip told The State on Thursday. "The right things just needed to happen first."
Those "right things" included finding the right location and the right developer to work with — both of which the Turbyfills found with Lexington realtor and developer Chris Farley, who purchased the property at 309 S. Lake when he began to see the potential for development along Lexington's Main Street and the downtown area.
"I'm looking to connect my vision with the vision plan for the Town of Lexington," Farley said. "That is to create an inclusive, walkable town with thriving, locally owned businesses."
Farley is confident a restaurant with a reputation like Cafe Strudel will help.
"Bringing Cafe Strudel into that location is tremendous for Lexington," Farley said. "Trip and Marila are proven successful restaurateurs and Cafe Strudel is exactly the kind of restaurant we need to bring in to the town."
The Lexington location is expected to open in early 2018, Turbyfill said, and will have the same hours and menu as the original location on State Street.
