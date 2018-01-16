Update: Cafe Strudel to open soon in Lexington

According to the owners of Cafe Strudel, Lexington may get to enjoy some of the restaurant’s signature Hangover Hashbrowns pretty soon without leaving town.
“We’re approximately 65 percent done with upfit,” Cafe Strudel owner Walter Turbyfill told The State. “Looking at a late February opening, hopefully, but not set in stone. Will have a better feel as we progress.”
The Turbyfills announced last fall they would open their second location in Lexington in the former Kovachi's Restaurant at 309 S. Lake Drive in Lexington. The original Cafe Strudel opened 20 years ago on State Street in West Columbia. Famous for its “hangover hashbrowns,” the restaurant also serves hot and cold sandwiches and wraps as well as Southern specialties like shrimp and grits and more.
Once open, the Lexington location will have the same hours and menu as the original location on State Street.
