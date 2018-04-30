Long-time Columbia business announces closing of Five Points shop, liquidation

Five Points women's clothing and accessories store Bohemian has announced it will be closing its 707 Saluda Ave. location at the end of the summer and, as a result, will begin liquidating its merchandise there starting May 1.
All new arrivals will be 25 percent off and already reduced items are marked 50 percent off or more, according to Mariel Razalan, manager/buyer.
Bohemian Inc. opened its first store in West Columbia in 1976. Now, the business has two locations in downtown Columbia: Bohemian Home, located at 2720 Devine St. features a wide selection of unique furniture, art, and gifts while Bohemian on Saluda Ave. boasts contemporary women’s clothing and accessories.
