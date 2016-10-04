Breath test can’t be used against Donnie Myers in DUI case, judge says

A breathalyzer test showing that retiring prosecutor Donnie Myers might have been driving under the influence in February will not be used as evidence, the trial judge decided Tuesday.
Spartanburg magistrate James Paslay tossed out a key piece of evidence in Myers’ trial that began Tuesday morning at the Lexington County courthouse.
Paslay agreed with arguments from Myers’ lawyer, Heath Taylor, that records about problems with the breath testing machine are not detailed enough to allow the defense to question whether the machine was flawed when it read that Myers alcohol consumption was 0.09 about an hour after his arrest on Feb. 22 after his car hit a tree near Myers’ Lake Murray home. State law sets 0.08 as the minimum standard for evidence of impaired driving.
The ruling by Paslay, who was brought in to hear the case because all Lexington County magistrates had potential conflicts of interest, deals a serious blow to the state Highway Patrol’s case against Myers.
A lawyer representing the patrol said immediately after the ruling that he is awaiting word from headquarters on whether the trial will proceed.
However, the trial resumed at 1:45 p.m. with opening statements.
Myers was arrested Feb. 22, 2016, at his Lake Murray home after his car ran off a Lexington County road and hit a utility pole. No one was in the car when troopers arrived at the scene of the collision.
Highway Patrol troopers investigating the incident also said in their report that Myers failed sobriety tests at his home and that he struggled to recite the alphabet. Further, authorities found a loaded handgun in the abandoned vehicle’s driver’s side floorboard.
Myers has been the chief elected prosecutor in Lexington, Edgefield, McCormick and Saluda counties for 40 years.
Already the state’s longest-serving solicitor, Myers announced in mid-March that he would not seek re-election to an 11th term following his third alcohol-related traffic charge within 11 years. State law requires prosecutors to retire at 72, so he would have to retire anyway by the end December 2017.
In mid-June, Paslay rejected arguments by Myers’ attorney, Taylor of West Columbia, that Paslay should dismiss the case because portions of the videotape taken by the Highway Patrol on the night of Myers’ arrest were flawed.
Paslay ruled during a hearing in Spartanburg that the questioned portions of the recording could be deleted. The jury, Paslay decided, may see the undisputed portions of the videotape.
Even if the entire videotape had been thrown out, S.C. Department of Public Safety attorney Marcus Gore said during the hearing, there was other evidence to put before a jury. That evidence includes the trooper smelling alcohol in Myers’ car and the fact that Myers’ crash was in a single-car incident, Gore said.
