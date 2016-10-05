A list of South Carolina storm shelters

As of 5 p.m. Wednesday, state emergency officials listed these sites as shelters for people displaced by Hurricane Matthew. The list released did not include Dent Middle School in Richland County, but it is open, Red Cross officials say.
Aiken County: South Aiken High School, 232 East Pine Log Road, Aiken
Allendale County: Allendale Elementary School, 4561 Allendale-Fairfax Highway, Allendale; Fairfax Elementary School, 734 East 14th St., Fairfax
Bamberg County: Bamberg-Ehrnhardt School, 267 Red Rider Drive, Bamberg; Ghents Branch Baptist Church, 1974 Ghents Branch Road, Denmark; Denmark-Olar High School, 197 Viking Circle, Denmark
Barnwell County: Barnwell Elementary School, 10524 Marlboro Ave., Barnwell
Berkeley County: Berkeley Elementary School, 715 S.C. 6, Moncks Corner; Cane Bay High School, 1624 State Road, Summerville (pet friendly); St. Stephens Elementary School, 1053 Russellville Road, St. Stephens; Westview Middle School, 101 Westview Blvd., Goose Creek; Westview Primary School, 98 Westview Blvd., Goose Creek
Charleston County: A.C. Corcoran Elementary School, 8585 Vistavia Road, North Charleston; Burns Elementary School, 3750 Dorchester Road, Charleston (pet friendly); Ladson Elementary School, 3321 Ladson Road, North Charleston; Midland Park Elementary School, 2415 Midlands Park Road, North Charleston; North Charleston High School, 1087 East Montague Ave., North Charleston; Stall High School, 3625 Ashley Phosphate Road, North Charleston
Colleton County: Colleton County Middle School, 1379 Tuskegee Airman Drive, Walterboro
Dorchester County: Dubose Middle School, 1005 Dubose School Road, Summerville; Fort Dorchester High School, 8500 Patriot Blvd., North Charleston; Oakbrook Middle School, 4704 Old Fort Dr., Ladson; St. George Middle School. 600 Minus Street, St. George; Summerville High School, 1011 Boone Hill Road, Summerville; Woodland High School, 4128 U.S. Highway 78, Dorchester
Jasper County: Ridgeland High School, 250 Jaguar Trail, Ridgeland
Lexington County: White Knoll High School, 5643 Platt Springs Road, Red Bank
Spartanburg County: Spartanburg Expo Center, 6655 Pottery Road, Spartanburg
Williamsburg County: C.E. Murray High School, 222 C.E. Murray Blvd., Greeleyville,; Hemingway High School, 402 South Main St., Hemingway; Kingstree Senior High School; 615 Martin Luther King Jr. Ave., Kingstree; Tupperware Gym, Tupperware Road 258, Hemingway.
Go to scemd.org for updates.
Comments