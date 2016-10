0:52 Hurricane Matthew begins to blow through Charleston Pause

3:33 Charleston Emergency Operation Center

7:36 Gov. Haley's last message before Hurricane Matthew

3:07 Charleston braces for Hurricane Matthew

0:48 What is in the eye of the hurricane?

12:24 Gov. Haley on Hurricane Matthew: This is going to hurt

1:09 70 dogs rescued from Hurricane Matthew

18:08 Gov. Nikki Haley Thursday evening news update

9:04 Gov. Haley: 175,000 evacuations not enough ahead of Hurricane Matthew

12:28 Gov. Haley, staff gives update on Hurricane Matthew, evacuations and closures