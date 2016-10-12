Recreation Commission director James Brown indicted on misconduct in office charge

The controversial director of the Richland County Recreation Commission has been indicted by a Richland County Grand Jury on one count of misconduct in office.
James Brown III faces up to 10 years in prison if found guilty of misconduct in office.
The indictment alleges that from 2012 to 2015, Brown used his position as executive director of the Recreation Commission to coerce and attempt to coerce female employes into having sexual contact with him.
The indictment comes after a collaborative investigation by the Richland County Sheriff’s Office, the South Carolina Law Enforcement Division, the FBI, the U.S. Attorney’s Office and the S.C. Attorney General’s Office.
The case against Brown will be prosecuted by the S.C. Attorney General’s Office.
This story will be updated with more details.
Comments