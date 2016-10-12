SC ETV’s John Crockett remembered as emergency communications advocate

A S.C. Educational Television leader and emergency communications advocate John Crockett, Jr. died Wednesday following a lengthy illness.
Crockett was 69.
“John was a great leader, mentor and a champion for public service,” said ETV president Linda O’Bryon. “He worked tirelessly to ensure that SCETV’s network provided citizens with access to broadcast, educational content for schools and emergency communications across South Carolina. We will miss him greatly.”
Crockett was vice president of engineering at ETV, having worked there for more than 25 years. Crockett oversaw the public television, radio and education networks, which have more than 600 towers statewide.
After serving in the U.S. Air Force, Crockett received a bachelor’s degree in electrical engineering from N.C. State University.
After graduating, he joined his father in Columbia at Crockett Welding Supply distributorship and, eventually, became president of the company. After selling the family business, Crockett joined ETV.
Crockett advocated for emergency communications, helping ETV become a leader in the field. His advocacy led to partnerships between ETV and the S.C. Emergency Management Division. He also helped with partnership with other state and federal agencies, including the Department of Homeland Security.
Crockett also oversaw the S.C. Healthcare Emergency Amateur Radio Team, which links hospitals around the state in times of emergency.
Cassie Cope: 803-771-8657, @cassielcope
