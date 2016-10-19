Bubba the Ghost is real!

The park has been closed since February.
The S.C. Fair opened Wednesday at the state fairgrounds. Here's the view from the Skyglider ride, which carries riders from one end of the fair to the other.
SC is no longer first in the nation for domestic violence homicides, but still ranks fifth.
Forty-two cats and kittens from the Beaufort County animal shelter were temporarily taken in by the Columbia shelter while Hurricane Matthew passed through and the region recovers.
Angel Rogers director of Marion County Animal shelter talks about rescuing pets from the flood waters in the wake of Hurricane Matthew.
Reporter Erin Heffernan provides updates from the Piggly Wiggly Coligny—the only open store on Hilton Head following Hurricane Matthew.
Erin Heffernan / The Island Packet
Hurricane Matthew blew out the power in Manning, leaving hungry neighbors without a way to shop in the community. Piggly Wiggly sold necessities for cash, in front of the store.
Coast Guard Air Station Savannah's aerial flight of the Lowcountry after Matthew, a category 2 hurricane, skirted the east coast. This video features flooded roads and property damage on Fripp Island. as seen on Oct. 9, 2016.
Michael Veal, 67, said he woke early Saturday when a tree fell in his yard due to the storm.
As Midlands shelters close, some folks can't go home yet.