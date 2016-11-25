Haley to receive award for ‘connecting South Carolina with the world’

Before Gov. Nikki Haley undergoes a U.S. Senate vetting process to become the nation’s next U.N. Ambassador, she will be honored on Wednesday for “connecting South Carolina with the world.”
Haley will receive the 2016 Global Vision Award by the Columbia World Affairs Council during a black-tie gala. The 23-year-old organization aims to raise awareness of international activities in the Midlands.
Former Columbia mayor Bob Coble, chair of the council, said Haley has done a good job promoting South Carolina’s products abroad, in addition to her efforts in the state’s economic development.
“Governor Haley has had an outstanding record in bringing foreign investment to South Carolina, whether it’s Volvo or Mercedes,” Coble said.
Announcing that Haley was this year’s recipient of the award predates her nomination as U.N. Ambassador. Haley was the first woman and the first minority to be chosen to serve in president-elect Donald Trump’s administration.
Trump said Haley was a “proven deal maker” and will make a “great leader representing us on the world stage.” Coble said the organization was proud of her appointment.
“I think she’s going to be very successful and people will certainly be more aware of South Carolina based on her story and successes in South Carolina,” Coble said.
Cynthia Roldán: 803-295-0435, @CynthiaRoldan
