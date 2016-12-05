Judge declares mistrial in case against former North Charleston police officer

A judge has declared a mistrial in the murder trial of a former police officer accused of shooting a black motorist in the back.
The defense in ex-patrolman Michael Slager’s the five-week trial argued that he feared for his life when 50-year-old Walter Scott got control of the officer’s stun gun and pointed it at him. Slager was fired from the North Charleston police department after his confrontation with Scott on April 4, 2015 led to Scott’s death.
The jury remained undecided in the case since Friday, when the judge sent them home for the weekend to continue deliberations this morning. But shortly after 3:30 p.m., Monday, Circuit Judge Judge Clifton Newman declared a mistrial.
