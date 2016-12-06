Coroner: 1 killed, 2 injured in accident at Calhoun Co. plant

One person was killed and two others injured in an accident at a Calhoun County chemical plant Tuesday, officials said.
The accident happened around 12:15 p.m. at the DAK Americas plant, according to Calhoun County Coroner Donnie Porth. One person was killed. The identity wasn’t immediately available, and Porth said the plant’s management would notify the next of kin.
David Chojnacki, emergency planner for Calhoun County Emergency Management, said a crew was performing routine maintenance on a pump inside the plant when “there was an incident.”
Further details about that incident were not immediately available, but Chojnacki said two people were transported to Palmetto Health Richland hospital in Columbia.
The former Carolina Eastman plant is located on the Congaree River near Sandy Run a few miles northeast of Gaston and makes specialty plastics.
Calhoun County EMS and the Sandy Run Volunteer Fire Department are on the scene in addition to Emergency Management, Chojnacki said. Hazmat crews have not been called, he said, and there is no threat to the surrounding areas.
The Times & Democrat of Orangeburg reported in 2011 that DAK Americas LLC purchased the Calhoun County plant, which makes plastic commonly used in soda bottles, from Eastman Chemical Company for $600 million. Before the purchase, the company was the county’s largest taxpayer and paid $4 million in 2009, the Times & Democrat reported.
Officials with the S.C. Department of Health and Environmental Control said the explosion did not appear to be related to a new natural gas pipeline that has been installed near the facility, said Congaree Riverkeeper Bill Stangler, who spoke with DHEC’s Orangeburg office Tuesday afternoon.
The Dominion Carolina Gas Transmission pipeline was to run 28 miles from near the DAK plant along the Congaree River, through eastern Richland County to the Wateree River. It was recently completed, Stangler and a Dominion Carolina spokeswoman said.
Stangler said he had been told by DHEC that the explosion did not create any pollution stream that threatens the Congaree River. DHEC had no immediate comment when reached by The State newspaper.
Staff Writer Sammy Fretwell contributed
