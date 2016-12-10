Big spiders invade Congaree National Park

1:52 Video shows Dylann Roof confessing to Charleston church shooting Pause

1:54 Five Points Preachers

2:29 Dylann Roof's confession tape

1:54 Sisters open Lancaster school to train students for truck driving careers

2:13 Dylann Roof on Charleston shooting: 'Somebody had to do something'

1:07 Reaction: Gamecocks headed to Birmingham Bowl

2:13 Highlights: Brookland-Cayce vs. Dillon, state semifinals

2:54 Dylann Roof confesses to Charleston shooting, explains motive

1:19 Shawn Elliott looks back at his time at South Carolina