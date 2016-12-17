Durham Carter, longtime Columbia neighborhood leader, dies

0:30 Video: Amazing dunk by Zion Williamson is No. 1 on ESPN SportsCenter Top 10 Pause

1:34 Corruption in the South Carolina State House

0:52 Abbeville celebrates 2A football title win

1:16 Maik Kotsar talks Frank Martin, USC

0:59 Will Muschamp explains bowl practice philosophy

1:13 USC commit spotlight: Damani Staley transitions to linebacker

0:55 Postgame comments from Batesburg-Leesville's Perry Woolbright

5:12 Dawn Staley recaps the Gamecocks' win over Clemson

2:30 Ethics watchdog on corruption in South Carolina in the 90s and today