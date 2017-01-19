Riverbanks Zoo president retiring

After more than 40 years at the helm of Riverbanks Zoo and Garden, president and CEO Satch Krantz will retire in June, the zoo announced Thursday.
Krantz, a Columbia native and Clemson alumnus, began his tenure at Riverbanks in 1973 as supervisor of the zoo’s animal hospital. He became executive director in 1976 at the age of 26, making him the longest-serving zoo director in the country.
“I have been blessed with a wonderfully rewarding career,” Krantz said in a news release. “All along I’ve had a supportive governing authority, an incredibly talented staff and a community that cares deeply for its zoo. I’ve also had the opportunity to work with many great professionals throughout my 44 years in this often wacky business.”
Comments