One injured after two tornadoes recorded in Midlands’ area Saturday

The National Weather Service has confirmed two tornadoes that happened near the Midlands on Saturday, with wind speeds recorded at more than 100 mph which left a woman injured.
One tornado was recorded just before 4 p.m. Saturday in northwest Barnwell and northern Bamberg County, according to the National Weather Service, which said the long-tracked tornado initially touched down just west of Monarch Road in Barnwell County.
The tornado continued northeast through Barnwell State Park, across Highway 3, Bufords Branch Road and Highway 78 in Barnwell County just south of Blackville, according to the National Weather Service, adding the tornado crossed into Bamberg County and moved northeast across Fox Grove Road and Char-Augusta Road, before dissipating just prior to the Orangeburg County line.
Most of the damage observed along the path was rated EF0 (wind speeds 65 to 85 mph) or EF1 (wind speeds 86 to 110 mph), but the tornado briefly strengthened into a weak EF2 (wind speeds 111 to 135 mph) as it crossed through Barnwell State Park.
Hundreds of hardwood and softwood trees were either snapped at the trunk or uprooted. Numerous trees fell on homes resulting in roof damage. Several structures were heavily damaged or destroyed.
The greatest structural damage occurred to a single-wide mobile home along Highway 3 which rolled several times and had the floors separated from the undercarriage. The female resident of this home was trapped and sustained injuries.
Other structures suffered extensive roof damage, including several chicken houses.
A second tornado was tracked near Cope in Orangeburg County around 4:10 p.m., based on information provided by the Orangeburg County Emergency Manager. The tornado touched down near Highway 70 near the Orangeburg-Bamberg County line, then continued northeast across Cope Road before dissipating near the intersection of Deer Trail Road and Whisenhunt Road.
Most of the damage was rated EF0, but the tornado briefly strengthened into an EF1 near the intersection of Highway 70 and Cope Road/Highway 332. In this vicinity, three mobile homes were heavily damaged and a metal farm building collapsed.
Numerous trees were either snapped or uprooted, but no injuries were reported.
