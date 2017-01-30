One killed in Sunday apartment fire in Hollywood-Rose Hill

3:09 Inside peek at the new Clemson Football Operations Facility Pause

4:15 Gov. Henry McMaster sworn in to lead Palmetto State

1:53 Refugee at USC fears for his sister and her family still in Iraq

0:22 'Why are you punching him?' Columbia police suspend officer after striking man

3:25 Most vulnerable citizens at risk in DJJ

1:49 Richland County Sheriff Leon Lott on in-house investigations on officer involved shootings

1:12 Improvements made to Juvenile detention center not enough

1:43 Report unfairly depicts DJJ

2:55 Report findings of concern