One killed in Sunday apartment fire in Hollywood-Rose Hill

One person was killed Sunday night in an apartment fire in the Hollywood-Rose Hill area of Columbia, according to officials.
The identity will be released later Monday, but Coroner Gary Watts said the victim is a female.
The Columbia Fire Department responded around 11:15 p.m. Sunday to the Plantation Court Apartments on the 200 block of South Saluda Avenue just off South Harden Street and Rosewood Drive.
Officials said firefighters saw heavy smoke and fire when they arrived. The victim was found in one of the units shortly after crews began fighting the blaze, Capt. Brick Lewis said. There were four units in the two-story building, which Lewis said is a total loss.
Five people were displaced by the fire, Lewis said.
