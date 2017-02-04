Comedian Dave Chappelle given keys to city

2:15 USC Basketball Legends Weekend Reception Pause

2:17 Will Muschamp discusses 2017 signees, recruiting strategy

3:20 More than 1,000 demonstrators protest Trump's immigration ban at Raleigh airport

1:06 Highlights and postgame comments from Lexington's win over Dutch Fork

0:59 Muslim citizens grateful for support at Columbia protest

1:08 President Trump nominates Neil Gorsuch for SCOTUS justice

1:18 Trump ban on refugees draws protests in Columbia

2:11 Expect Javon Kinlaw to have immediate impact on Gamecocks' defense

1:50 How Cromer's P-nuts became "worst in town"