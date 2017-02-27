Influential conservationist Dana Beach to retire

COLUMBIA, SC Dana Beach, the Columbia native who founded what has become South Carolina’s most recognized and influential environmental group, will retire as executive director of the S.C. Coastal Conservation League after nearly three decades at the non-profit organization.
Beach, 61, will relinquish day-to-day oversight to take on a role with the league that focuses on fund-raising and communications, he said in an interview Monday afternoon. His departure from daily duties won’t be immediate. It could take up to a year to name a successor, Beach said.
“I’m delighted about it,’’ Beach said of his decision to step down. “It’s not that I don’t like everything that I’ve done, but the management, the budgeting, all of the day to day operations, I’ve done because it has to be done. But it is somewhat distracting from what I really love doing.’’
Beach, 61, built a powerful organization through dogged fund-raising that began in 1989. Starting with two staff members and a tiny budget, the league now has 35 staffers and a budget of about $3 million. Its endowment exceeds $8 million. The league has offices from Beaufort to Georgetown and is headquartered in Charleston.
“Dana Beach is a big picture thinker, a man who has literally transformed the conservation movement for the better by leading this organization in advocacy, generating fresh thinking, and executing actionable plans on many fronts,” Margot Rose, the league’s board chair, said. “We understand his wish to step away from day-to-day operations after so many years, but we are excited that his extraordinary vision will continue to guide us.”
Beach grew up in Columbia, attending Crayton Middle School and Hammond Academy. Since founding the league, he has been recognized nationally for his efforts to protect the environment. Among other things, the league has fought against mega hog farms, beach development in hurricane-prone areas and for alternative sources of energy, such as solar power.
Upstate Forever, an environmental group in western South Carolina, was founded on the model Beach established at the league.
As director of the Conservation League, Beach has been recognized as a “hero’’ for the plant by Time Magazine, received the Order of the Palmetto and been given a national “Hero of the Seas’’ award.
“Thanks to broad and sustained community support, an intelligent, persistent and passionate staff, and a generous, energetic and courageous board, the Conservation League has grown dramatically over the last 28 years,’’ Beach said in a news release. “We are well positioned to increase our effectiveness in the face of unprecedented changes that bring extraordinary new opportunities. This is an excellent time for me to step back from operations to focus on preparing for the future.’’
