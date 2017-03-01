The Making of a 12 Pound Cinnamonster Cinnamon Roll

Keenan High School sophomores Tevin Glover, Parker Matthews and Cedric McQueen devised a never-done-before experiment that is on this delivery. The experiment will test how microgravity, or the condition of apparent weightlessness, affects the mixing of starch and water.
Or, in science-speak, it’s called “The Effects of Microgravity on the Turbidity of a Non-Newtonian Fluid Mixture of Cornstarch and Water.” Got it?
Last year, it was one of 21 student experiments chosen to be tested as part of the Student Spaceflight Experiments Program.
