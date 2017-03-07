Columbia bus system director leaving for Washington D.C. job

The director of the Columbia-area bus system has taken a job running a larger transportation system near the nation’s capital, leaving the capital city looking for a new director.
Bob Schneider helped guide the expansion of the once troubled COMET bus system that now has a reliable source of income through the penny sales tax. He is leaving on March 31, said Rick Silver, a spokesman for the Central Midlands Transportation Authority. The CMRTA oversees the system that serves riders in Columbia as well as Richland and Lexington counties.
Schneider has been director since November 2011 and inherited a bus system that was running a multimillion dollar deficit. Schneider announced his move to Woodbridge, Va., on Facebook, where the post was accompanied by an image of Virginia’s state logo, “Virginia is for lovers.”
Schneider will lead the Potomac Rappahannock Transportation Commission, whose budget is about three times the size of the COMET and includes a rail system, Silver said. That bus system is near Washington, D.C.
“Let the good times roll... Columbia will be missed, but now is the right time,” Schneider’s post states.
According to Schneider’s Linkedin profile, he previously worked in transit systems in Boise, Idaho, and Knoxville, Tenn.
During his tenure with The COMET, Schneider has been recognized for his and the organization’s work.
He was named as part of the Top 40 Under 40 in Mass Transit Magazine in 2013, and The COMET was recognized by the Transportation Association of South Carolina with President’s Award in 2013 in addition to the Federal Transit Administration as the Rising Star in 2015.
