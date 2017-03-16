Local

March 16, 2017

Fatal accident on I-77 northbound closes road

Rachael Myers Lowe

COLUMBIA, SC

An accident in the northbound lanes of I-77 near Forest Drive has claimed at least one life and closed down the Interstate in both directions.

“Southbound traffic should be flowing again soon,” said South Carolina Highway Patrol Trooper David Jones.

At appeared from the SCDOT cameras that the southbound traffic was beginning to flow again in one lane at 9:00 p.m.

Two vehicles were involved, Jones said. There was at last one fatality, he confirmed.

More details will be reported as they become available.

