Columbia police report few arrests during St. Pat’s in Five Points

There were fewer than 20 arrests during Saturday’s St. Pat’s in Five Points celebration, according to Columbia police.
Police made 17 arrests on 26 charges during the annual festival, according to department spokeswoman Jennifer Timmons. Those charges included disorderly conduct, unlawful possession of beer or liquor by persons under 21, possession of altered ID, unlawful urination and open container.
No major incidents were reported during Saturday’s festivities, which drew thousands to the Five Points area. Timmons said the arrests happened in the festival area and just outside of it.
Of the 17 arrested, six were taken to the Alvin S. Glenn Detention Center for booking, Timmons said. The rest were booked on the scene or released on a personal recognizance bond by a judge onsite.
