Columbia police investigate Thursday night fatal shooting

A male shooting victim was found on 7300 block of Patterson Road near the Christ The King Lutheran church, off Garners Ferry Road Thursday night when deputies responded to a shots-fired call around 9:30pm, Columbia Police said on its Twitter Account.
The victim who was suffering from an “apparent gunshot wound” died, it was announced about an hour later. An autopsy will be performed, police said.
Investigators are following up on information they were given that the victim was seen with three other people before the shooting.
If you have any information, you are asked to call Crime Stoppers at 1800-Crime-SC.
