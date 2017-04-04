Columbia area expected to be home to 1 million – soon

0:59 VC Summer Nuclear Generating Station tour of the new reactors being built Pause

1:28 NATIONAL CHAMPS!!! Gamecocks celebrate title

0:51 Florida woman stranded in Lexington County gets help

3:07 President of Fireflies: Good chance Tim Tebow will play in Columbia

1:29 Kelly Family eulogized during funeral at Trinity Baptist Church

4:31 How Richland County uses drones

0:34 Darius Rucker: This has been amazing run for USC basketball

0:50 Look: Gamecock Jesus the moment South Carolina won national title

1:12 P.J. Dozier not in a rush to decide possible jump to NBA