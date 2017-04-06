Senate approves USC national championship license plates

Gamecock fans are a step closer to being able to buy license plates to celebrate USC’s national championship in women’s basketball.
The S.C. Senate approved Thursday authorizing the Department of Motor Vehicles to sell the specialty plates for $70 above the normal tag fee.
The “No. 1” license plate would be reserved for University of South Carolina women’s basketball coach Dawn Staley. Any profits from the tag sales would go to the university.
The proposal now goes to the S.C. House for its consideration.
