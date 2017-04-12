McMaster cool to offshore drilling

Gov. Henry McMaster, who has in the past opposed drilling for oil off the South Carolina coast, said Thursday that protecting natural resources is an important factor in considering whether to revisit plans to open the coast to energy exploration.
President Donald Trump is looking to revisit plans for offshore energy exploration in what would be a reversal of recent U.S. energy policy. President Barack Obama ultimately scrapped a plan that could have opened the South Atlantic coast to drilling.
McMaster is a major supporter of Trump, but when asked by a reporter about drilling, the governor offered little enthusiasm for the idea.
“I have questions,” McMaster said. “We need to be energy sufficient. We need to be secure. We also need to take care of our precious natural resources.’’
As lieutenant governor, McMaster told The State newspaper late in 2015 that he did not support offshore drilling at the time. He has made similar remarks since then, telling an Upstate economic development group he had “serious deep concerns’’ about drilling.
The White House has been considering an executive order instructing the Interior Department to reverse Obama’s decision to drop the plan last year, according to The Washington Post.
Boosters of offshore drilling say it could help U.S. energy production, but critics say it could endanger marine life and pollute tourist-rich beaches if a spill occurred.
