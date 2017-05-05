Pour House in Five Points to close later this month

facebook twitter email Share More Videos 0:50 Lexington County Sheriff's Department deals with an unusual suspect. Pause 0:11 Air Base Road burglary caught on surveillance video 1:19 Shawn Lanier family says farewell 0:31 Student breaks jaw, teeth after put in sleeper hold and thrown to ground in Five Points 1:32 Hunting bear in South Carolina 1:41 Elephants Pumpkin Smash at Riverbanks Zoo 1:09 DNR investigator talks boating safety and investigative process after accidents 0:31 Will Muschamp's second house and new neighborhood 1:16 Sneak peek at the new Jackson Creek Elementary School and its new principal 0:51 Florida woman stranded in Lexington County gets help Share Video Video link: Select Embed code: Select

facebook

facebook twitter

twitter email

While USC computer information systems major Ryan Chisolm was standing in front of the Pour House bar, an unidentified man grabbed him from behind and placed him in a choke hold, causing him to pass out, and throw him to the ground, breaking his jaw in several places. Videos captured by onlookers were posted to the social networking platform Snapchat. They show the man with his arm around Chisolm’s neck. The man then throws Chisolm’s limp body to the sidewalk, as onlookers say, " he's going to, that guys going to sleep, watch his arms drop." Video submitted by Bamberg Legal Video submitted by Bamberg Legal