Pour House in Five Points to close later this month

The Five Points bar, the Pour House, has agreed to give up its business license later this month and to close by 2 a.m. until then.
Columbia police announced the agreement Friday, saying that owner Daniel Wells has “voluntarily relinquished” his license as of May 22.
Police chief Skip Holbrook last month declared the bar a nuisance, citing a history of fights and other problems at the bar, including underage drinking and serving alcohol later than permitted by city law.
Part of the settlement with police calls for the Pour House, which had not received permission to serve after 2 a.m., to shutter its doors after that hour. Serving alcohol after 2 a.m. requires a city permit.
Friday’s agreement puts a stop to Holbrook’s effort to forcibly close the bar, police said in announcing the settlement.
A reporter’s efforts to reach Wells’ attorney in the nuisance matter were unsuccessful Friday.
A State newspaper analysis of police records show that the Pour House has served alcohol after hours 10 times, underage customers have been caught six times with fake IDs and that the bar has been the site of fights more than a dozen times. The newspaper examined months of police records dating to last summer.
Wells, 29, also has been charged by Columbia police with assault and battery of a high and aggravated nature after a March incident in which Wells is accused of putting a chokehold on a University of South Carolina student, then throwing him to the pavement outside the bar.
Ryan Chisolm, a 22-year-old, 5-foot-8, 140-pound student, lost consciousness and suffered a broken jaw from the impact. Wells is described in police records as 6-foot-5 and weighing 275 pounds.
Chisolm broke a tooth and several were jammed into his gums, police said. A bystander’s video shows a large man applying a chokehold from behind the student and then slinging his limp body onto the street as a crowd pushes outside a door.
Chisolm also has sued Wells and the bar.
