Synchronized fireflies lighting up SC park

facebook twitter email Share More Videos 0:48 Here's what the solar eclipse will look like as it crosses SC Pause 0:58 SC dentists give free dental care Friday 0:48 Here's what the solar eclipse will look like as it crosses SC 1:09 How to safely watch a solar eclipse 1:37 'Are you kidding me? Don't be like Johnny and Sue:' SC Solar eclipse safety tips for dummies 1:56 SC officials on eclipse traffic: 'We're ready' 1:19 Richland 2's new Jackson Creek Elementary has learning labs and a "fireplace" 0:41 Answers to solar eclipse questions you might be too embarrassed to ask 1:38 Still need solar eclipse glasses? Make sure they're legit 2:10 Opponent, supporter debate BullStreet Share Video Video link: Select Embed code: Select

facebook

facebook twitter

twitter email The synchronous fireflies have arrived a little early at Congaree National Park. The State Newspaper staff photographer, Tim Dominick, gives some tips on how to photograph the incredible little flying light bulbs. Tim Dominick tdominick@thestate.com

The synchronous fireflies have arrived a little early at Congaree National Park. The State Newspaper staff photographer, Tim Dominick, gives some tips on how to photograph the incredible little flying light bulbs. Tim Dominick tdominick@thestate.com