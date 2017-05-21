Jaco’s not only old SC bar having tough week

It was a difficult week for two establishments that bill themselves the oldest continuously operating bar in South Carolina.
On Tuesday, Jaco’s Corner in Columbia was sold, with a co-owner saying May 13 was the last night open for the Olympia mill village fixture.
On late Saturday night, Bob’s Place in Sunset burned down.
Three generations of the Jaco family have operated the bar since it opened in 1912 by Janet and her brother Jake’s grandparents, Harris and Alberta Jaco.
Like Jaco’s, Bob’s Place – located on Moorefield Memorial Highway near the North Carolina state line – is called the oldest continuously operating beer joint in South Carolina, according to the website visitpickenscounty.com.
No one was inside Bob’s Place at the time and no injuries were reported, according to foxcarolina.com.
Other than its longevity, Jaco’s was known for its colorful group of local regulars and late night crowds of students from the University of South Carolina.
Across the street from the State Fairgrounds and a block away from Williams Brice Stadium, the bar was a game day staple for tailgaters and others, and a hangout for carnival workers during the annual State Fair.
“It was time; we’re getting older and our kids are doing other things,” said Jake Jaco, the other co-owner.
Jaco’s will remain a bar and restaurant, according to the real estate agent who represented the Jaco family in the sale.
Agent Whit Suber said an unnamed group of local people purchased the landmark bar for $750,000 and other considerations. The group plans to renovate the building.
“My understanding is the new operators intend to preserve as much of the history and spirit as possible,” Suber said. “I feel very comfortable those local and football patrons and new Olympia residents are going to be very excited about what’s to come.”
But a building opened for decades likely will need some renovations that might include bringing it up to current city code. A lot building’s features are “grandfathered in,” said Jake Jaco, who owned the bar for decades with his sister, Janet.
Staff writer Jeff Wilkinson contributed to this report.
Comments