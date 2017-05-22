1 killed after car crashes into tree near I-20, I-26

One person was killed after a car crashed into a tree near Interstates 20 and 26 Sunday night, according to troopers.
The crash happened around 7:20 p.m. on the 200 block of Berryhill Road, according to Lance Cpl. David Jones of the S.C. Highway Patrol.
A 2006 Nissan car was traveling on Berryhill Road when the vehicle went off the left side of the roadway, Jones said. The driver overcorrected, sending the car off the right side of the roadway, where it crashed into a tree.
Lexington County Coroner Margaret Fisher identified the driver as Vaughn Moore, 50, of Lexington.
Troopers initially said the driver was not wearing a seatbelt; however, Fisher said he was.
This was the first of two fatal crashes troopers handled in that area overnight Sunday. Around 3:30 a.m. Monday, a car traveling west in the eastbound lanes of I-20 near the Bush River Road exit crashed head-on into a tractor-trailer. The driver of that car was killed.
