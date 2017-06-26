SCANA has agreed to spend another six weeks evaluating the future of construction at the V.C. Summer Nuclear Generating Station in Jenkinsville.
June 26, 2017 5:07 PM

SCANA to extend nuclear plant evaluation until August

By Clif LeBlanc

cleblanc@thestate.com

COLUMBIA, SC

Utility company SCANA announced Monday afternoon that it will work for about six more weeks to review options for the future of its nuclear reactor expansion program in Jenkinsville.

The extension until Aug. 10 matches a timetable agreed to Monday morning by the board of the state-owned Santee Cooper, which is SCANA’s partner in the $14 billion V.C. Summer project.

“The agreement extension allows the co-owners additional time to maintain all of their options by continuing construction on the project, while examining all of the relevant information,” SCANA said in a statement released shortly after 4 p.m. Monday.

A final decision on the completion of the two new reactors is likely in the third quarter of this year, SCANA said.

SCE&G, a SCANA subsidiary, had set Monday as the deadline for finishing the project review. The review came after Westinghouse, the main construction contractor, filed for bankruptcy in March.

After the bankruptcy filing, SCE&G and the state-owned Santee Cooper utility signed a deal with Westinghouse for the work to continue while the utility companies assessed the project. That deal ended Monday. Earlier Monday, the Santee Cooper board voted to extend the deadline to Aug. 10.

The issue is important to customers of both companies, who combined already have paid nearly $2 billion for the project. About 18 percent of an SCE&G customer’s bill goes to the Jenkinsville project.

