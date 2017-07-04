‘I’ve been crying for two weeks now:’ 114 sworn in as US citizens

facebook twitter email Share More Videos 1:22 Watch 4th of July fireworks show in Lexington Pause 1:44 Immigrants realize dream of U.S. citizenship in N.C. 1:29 Cemetery vandalism brings community together 0:48 Woah, baby! Coworkers surprise Bluffton dad with larger-than-life birth announcement 0:53 American flags displaced, flowers shredded after vandals hit more than 100 gravesites at SC cemetery 1:46 Lake Murray Boat Parade 2017 1:06 Columbia's historic Bethel AME Church awaits renovation 2:48 Patriotic photographer lives like an eagle 0:41 E-cigarette explodes in man's pocket on city bus 1:00 Ever seen a manatee in person? This guy's visiting Hilton Head Share Video Video link: Select Embed code: Select

More than 100 new citizens of the United States of America took the Oath of United States Citizenship at a Fourth of July festival in North Carolina Tuesday. The new citizens come from different countries including Mexico, India and South Korea. Janet Blackmon Morgan jblackmon@thesunnews.com