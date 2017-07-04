Coming soon: Free bus rides to downtown Columbia hot spots

More Videos 1:19 Attempted burglary on Rawlinson Road Pause 1:17 The incredible true story of Ian Gale 1:54 The Rev. Wendell Estep reflects on retirement 1:13 Downtown has become an exciting place since Estep came to First Baptist Church 0:56 SGE&G had a duty to disclose Bechtel Report 0:56 It's more than black and white, Charles Jackson, Jr. and Wendell Estep have formed a wonderful friendship 2:05 Getting the Lord's call 1:09 Redevelopment in Columbia's Five Points to increase retail space 2:31 Before the projects were abandoned, nerves were on edge in Jenkinsville 1:58 USC vs. Arkansas a bigger physical or mental challenge? Video Link copy Embed Code copy

Buses loaded with technology hit the streets of Columbia Columbia bus riders will have access to free WiFi, ports to charge their phones, security cameras to help keep the peace, as well as smoother and more reliable rides that run on time, officials say. Columbia bus riders will have access to free WiFi, ports to charge their phones, security cameras to help keep the peace, as well as smoother and more reliable rides that run on time, officials say. Tim Dominick tdominick@thestate.com

